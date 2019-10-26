Harper leads second-half surge, Alcorn State tops Southern

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Felix Harper threw for 277 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Alcorn State scored 24 consecutive points in the second half to defeat Southern 27-13 on Saturday.

Trailing 6-3 early in the third quarter, Harper scored on a 1-yard run for a 10-6 lead. Later in the second half, he threw four yards to De’Shawn Waller for a touchdown, Corey McCullough kicked a 31-yard field goal and Harper threw for another touchdown — 11 yards to LeCharles Pringle.

With Alcorn State leading 27-6 late in the fourth quarter, Southern’s Ladarius Skelton threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Hunter Register for the final points.

Waller led the Braves (6-2, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) in rushing, carrying 22 times for 81 yards. Chris Blair caught three passes for 108 yards.

The Jaguars (4-4, 3-1) were held to 209 yards of total offense.

Both teams continue to lead their respective divisions in the conference standings.