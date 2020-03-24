Luka Garza’s best moments from his 2019-20 Player of the Year finalist campaign

Iowa star Luka Garza made scoring look easy as he broke the Hawkeyes' single-season scoring record. Garza was nominated for the Naismith Player of the Year award, which went to Dayton's Obi Toppin. Re-live Garza's best moments of his spectacular season.

