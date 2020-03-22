Markus Howard’s spectacular senior season comes to an end, but not without highlights | FOX COLLEGE HOOPS
Video Details
The 2020 First Team All-American led the nation in scoring at just under 28 points per game. Howard became the 3rd player ever to score 50 points in a game in three consecutive seasons, joining Wayman Tisdale and "Pistol" Pete Maravich as the only players to do so. The 2019 Big East Player of the Year had Marquette poised for another run in the NCAA Tournament.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.