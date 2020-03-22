Video Details

The 2020 First Team All-American led the nation in scoring at just under 28 points per game. Howard became the 3rd player ever to score 50 points in a game in three consecutive seasons, joining Wayman Tisdale and "Pistol" Pete Maravich as the only players to do so. The 2019 Big East Player of the Year had Marquette poised for another run in the NCAA Tournament.