‘NCAA should follow the lead of the NBA’ — Chris Mullin weighs in on coronavirus plan
Video Details
FOX Sports' Chris Mullin said the NCAA needs to shut everything down until it has more information about the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the NCAA must follow the NBA's lead. The NBA postponed its season on Wednesday while the NCAA announced its championship tournament would be played without fans in the stands.
