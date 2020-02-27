No. 9 Maryland stuns Minnesota on go-ahead 3 with 1.9 seconds left to cap 16-point comeback
Darryl Morsell knocked down a 3-point dagger with 1.9 seconds on the clock to give the Terrapins their first lead since it was 4-3, stealing victory out of the hands of the Golden Gophers, 74-73. Maryland ended the game on a 10-1 run to improve to 23-5, despite a 28-point performance from Minnesota center Daniel Oturu.
