N.C. State upsets No. 6 Duke in dominating fashion, 88-66
- CBK
- Devon Daniels
- DJ Funderburk
- Markell Johnson
N.C. State notched its largest margin of victory over a top-10 team since 1965, defeating No. 6 Duke, 88-66. The Wolfpack had three players put up over 20 points, led by Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, and DJ Funderburk, who scored 28, 25 and 21 points respectively.
