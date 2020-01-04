Wisconsin knocks off No. 5 Ohio State 61-57 for biggest upset of 2020 so far

Wisconsin pulls off a big upset over Big Ten rival No. 5 Ohio State, 61-57. Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Kaleb Wesson added 22 points and 13 rebounds in defeat for the Buckeyes.

