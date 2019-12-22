Charlie Moore, Jaylen Butz combine for 49 to lead DePaul over Northwestern
DePaul upended Northwestern 83-78 to improve to 12-1 behind 25 from Charlie Moore and a career-high 24 from Jaylen Butz. The Blue Demons are seeking their first tournament appearance since 2003-04.
