Kentucky makes it close still lose stunner to Utah 69-66
Video Details
The Kentucky Wildcats lose a stunner in Las Vegas to the Utah Utes 69-66. Timmy Allen scores 25 points to help secure the victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879