Butler’s Kamar Baldwin caps 22-point night with game-winning jumper in closing seconds
When his team needed it most, Butler guard Kamar Baldwin showed up. He knocked down a go-ahead jumper with five seconds left to give the Bulldogs a dramatic 68-67 win over previously undefeated Stanford.
