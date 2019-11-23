Xavier holds off UConn in double OT to remain unbeaten, 75-74
Xavier tops UConn in a wild double overtime finish in the semi finals of the Charleston Classic, 75-74. The Musketeers were led by 21 points from Naji Marshall. and 19 from Paul Skruggs.
