Kamar Baldwin’s 17 points help Butler stay undefeated, top Morehead State 68-50
Butler outscored Morehead State by 18 points in the second half to claim a 68-50 home win. The victory, keyed by 17 points from Kamar Baldwin, helped the Bulldogs improve to 5-0.
