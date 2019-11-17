Wisconsin pulls away from Marquette late in biggest rivalry blowout win since 2001
Video Details
Six players scored in double figures for Wisconsin as the Badgers outscored Marquette 43-32 in the second half. The 77-61 win was the biggest margin of victory for Wisconsin in the rivalry game in 18 years.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879