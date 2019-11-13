Jimmy Jackson: Lack of elite NCAA basketball teams ‘adds value’ for fans
With the No. 1 spot in college basketball set to change for the second time in two weeks after a Kentucky loss, former Ohio State great Jimmy Jackson said a lack of a clear top team in the sport makes it more exciting for fans to watch.
