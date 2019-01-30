Mark Turgeon and Bruno Fernando discuss their bounce back game versus Northwestern
Mark Turgeon and Bruno Fernando discuss their bounce back game versus Northwestern. The Terrapins defeated the Wildcats 70-52, snapping a 2-game skid.
