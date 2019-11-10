Youngblood, James, pace N. Alabama over Carver College

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Payton Youngblood and Mervin James each scored 14 points and North Alabama beat NCCAA-member Carver College 95-64 on Sunday.

Emmanuel Littles scored 13 with 11 rebounds and James Anderson II and Christian Agnew each scored 12 for the Lions (1-1).

Agnew’s layup with 15:54 before halftime made it 15-4 before the Cougars reduced their deficit to 17-12 over the next 3½ minutes. But any threat of a close game vanished when the Lions outscored Carver 20-10 during a 7-minute span. North Alabama led 52-34 at halftime.

North Alabama shot 40 of 76 (52.6, which included 10 of 26 (38.5%) from 3-point range. The Lions collected 15 steals and blocked six shots. The only blemish on the stat line was a 5-for-12 shooting performance from the free throw line.

Jessy Haynes led Carver with 15 points, Antonio Gardner scored 11 and Chris Iverson 10.