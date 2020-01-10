Yale goes up against Johnson & Wales (RI)

Johnson & Wales (RI) vs. Yale (10-4)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs are set to battle the Wildcats of Division III Johnson & Wales (RI). Yale lost 70-67 to North Carolina in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Paul Atkinson has averaged 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Jordan Bruner has recorded 12.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bruner has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Yale field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale went 9-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs scored 83 points per contest in those 13 games.