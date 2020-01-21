Xavier looks for home win vs Georgetown

Georgetown (12-7, 2-4) vs. Xavier (12-6, 1-4)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks for its fourth straight win over Georgetown at Cintas Center. The last victory for the Hoyas at Xavier was an 81-72 win on Jan. 19, 2016.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have collectively scored 50 percent of Xavier’s points this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgetown, Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Hoyas points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Paul Scruggs has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Scruggs has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 12-1 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Georgetown has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 79.1 points per game.