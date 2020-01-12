Woods, Portland St. visit Montana

Portland State (8-9, 2-3) vs. Montana (8-8, 4-1)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Holland Woods and Portland State will go up against Sayeed Pridgett and Montana. The junior Woods has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games. Pridgett, a senior, is averaging 18 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana’s Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Derrick Carter-Hollinger have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 63 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Grizzlies have scored 69.4 points per game and allowed 63.4 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 76.5 points scored and 71.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Woods has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Portland State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 69 or fewer points, and 3-9 when opposing teams exceed 69 points. Montana is 6-0 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer, and 2-8 whenever teams score more than 63 on the Grizzlies.

STREAK STATS: Montana has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 70.2 points while giving up 63.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent, ranking the Vikings ninth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Montana sits at just 23 percent (ranked 312th).