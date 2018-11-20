Williams, Robert Morris tip Stetson in 2nd half, 81-72

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Josh Williams drilled a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the second half and Robert Morris cruised to its first road win of the season, knocking off Stetson, 81-72 in the final game of the Hall of Fame Classic tournament Monday night.

Williams, who set an NCAA record with 15 3-pointers in a 104-57 win over Mount Aloysius Wednesday, knocked down 5 3s and finished with 18 points to lead Robert Morris. Malik Petteway and Koby Thomas came off the bench to add 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Petteway hit a layup with a second left in the first half to put the Colonials up, 38-36 at intermission and the team opened on an 8-2 run to start the second half powered by 3-pointers by Williams and Matty McConnell and never trailed in the second half.

The Colonials shot 26 of 48 from the field (54 percent), including 10 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Marques Sumner finished with 16 points and dished five assists to lead Stetson (1-4), which now has lost four straight.