Williams, La.-Monroe visit No. 12 Butler

Louisiana-Monroe (4-6) vs. No. 12 Butler (11-1)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as JD Williams and Louisiana-Monroe will go up against Kamar Baldwin and No. 12 Butler. Williams has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Baldwin is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Butler’s Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Baldwin has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Butler field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 61.

TWO STREAKS: Louisiana-Monroe has dropped its last three road games, scoring 53.7 points and allowing 63.7 points during those contests. Butler has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 52.9.

DID YOU KNOW: The Butler defense has allowed only 55.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division I teams. The Louisiana-Monroe offense has averaged 65.3 points through 10 games (ranked 245th, nationally).