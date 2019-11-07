Wichita State plays Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-1) vs. Wichita State (1-0)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Texas Southern in an early season matchup. Texas Southern fell short in a 77-42 game at San Diego State in its last outing. Wichita State is coming off a 68-54 win at home over Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern went 6-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 15 games, the Tigers gave up 86.5 points per game while scoring 79.1 per outing. Wichita State went 10-6 in non-conference play, averaging 69.8 points and allowing 68.4 per game in the process.