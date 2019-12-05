Virginia Tech looks for home win vs No. 10 Duke

No. 10 Duke (8-1, 0-0) vs. Virginia Tech (6-2, 1-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech looks for its fourth straight win over No. 10 Duke at Cassell Coliseum. The last victory for the Blue Devils at Virginia Tech was a 91-86 win on Feb. 25, 2015.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tre Jones has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Duke field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Virginia Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 54.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Devils have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 43 assists on 76 field goals (56.6 percent) over its past three games while Duke has assists on 58 of 89 field goals (65.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent, ranking the Blue Devils ninth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Virginia Tech sits at just 22.1 percent (ranked 314th).