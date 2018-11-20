Vaugh scores 19, leads Rider past Coppin State 87-67

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn scored 19 points and Jordan Allen added 18, including four 3-pointers and Rider rode past Coppin State 87-67 on Monday night.

Five Rider (1-1) players combined for nine steals and scored 26 points off 20 Coppin State turnovers, outscored the Eagles 22-12 on the fast break and had 19 assists. Kimar Williams led with six.

Justin Steers scored 16 points and had two shot-blocks to lead Coppin State, which has lost 11 in a row — six to end last season and five to start this one. The Eagles have played all five games on the road, including at Wisconsin, Navy and No. 4 Virginia. Lamar Morgan added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Rider returned the top six scorers from last season’s team that won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.