UTRGV takes on Mid-America Christian

Mid-America Christian vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (3-5)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will be taking on the Evangels of NAIA program Mid-America Christian. Texas Rio Grande Valley is coming off a 90-86 overtime home win over Sam Houston State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Lesley Varner II has averaged 12.6 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros, while Jordan Jackson has accounted for 16.1 points per game.LONG-RANGE LESLEY: Through eight games, Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Lesley Varner II has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 73.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 8-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vaqueros offense put up 68 points per contest across those 17 games.