USF faces Wofford

Wofford (2-3) vs. South Florida (1-2)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and South Florida look to bounce back from losses. Wofford fell 75-56 at Missouri on Monday. South Florida lost 70-53 loss at home to IUPUI last week.

LEADING THE WAY: The Terriers are led by Nathan Hoover and Storm Murphy. Hoover has averaged 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while Murphy has accounted for 16.2 points per contest. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau and David Collins. Rideau has averaged 13 points, five rebounds and 3.7 steals while Collins has put up 13.3 points and 3.3 steals per game.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Hoover has connected on 25.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 96.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: South Florida has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 32.6 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.