UNLV looks to knock off No. 4 San Diego St.

No. 4 San Diego State (20-0, 9-0) vs. UNLV (11-10, 6-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 San Diego State looks to give UNLV its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. UNLV’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Nevada Wolf Pack 86-78 on Feb. 7, 2018. San Diego State beat Wyoming by 17 at home on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: UNLV’s Amauri Hardy has averaged 15.1 points while Bryce Hamilton has put up 13.5 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.6 points and five assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Runnin’ Rebels have scored 79.4 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Flynn has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last six road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 58.7 points during those contests. UNLV has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 65.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Runnin’ Rebels have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Aztecs. UNLV has an assist on 56 of 92 field goals (60.9 percent) across its past three outings while San Diego State has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 56.7 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.