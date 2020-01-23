UNC looks to end streak vs Miami

Miami (10-8, 2-6) vs. North Carolina (8-10, 1-6)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks to extend North Carolina’s conference losing streak to seven games. North Carolina’s last ACC win came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 76-65 on Nov. 6, 2019. Miami fell 89-59 at Duke on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team’s last five games.LOVE FOR LYKES: Chris Lykes has connected on 36.8 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hurricanes are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 10-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Tar Heels are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 8-4 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Miami’s Vasiljevic has attempted 115 3-pointers and connected on 42.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over his last three games.

SECOND CHANCES: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent this year. That rate is ranked 20th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Miami stands at just 25.8 percent (ranked 261st).