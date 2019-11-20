UMES goes up against OU

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-5) vs. Oklahoma (4-0)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma squares off against Maryland Eastern Shore in an early season matchup. Oklahoma won at home over William & Mary 75-70 on Monday, while Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 76-55 game at Stanford on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Austin Reaves has averaged 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Sooners. Brady Manek has paired with Reaves and is putting up 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Da’Shawn Phillip, who is averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 steals.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 40 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has scored 52.8 points per game and allowed 77.4 over its five-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 30 of 61 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL SOONERS: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on just 12.3 percent of its possessions, the fifth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25.5 percent of all Maryland Eastern Shore possessions have resulted in a turnover.