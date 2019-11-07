UMass Lowell faces LIU Brooklyn

UMass Lowell (0-1) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (0-1)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell and Long Island-Brooklyn look to bounce back from losses. UMass Lowell fell short in a 79-64 game at UMass in its last outing. Long Island-Brooklyn lost 76-65 to Rhode Island in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell went 6-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the River Hawks gave up 83.5 points per game while scoring 81.8 per matchup. Long Island-Brooklyn went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 72.2 points and giving up 75.8 per game in the process.