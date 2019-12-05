UCF plays host to NJIT

NJIT (2-6) vs. Central Florida (5-2)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida plays NJIT in a non-conference matchup. Central Florida beat College of Charleston by 21 points in Anaheim on Sunday, while NJIT fell 75-65 at Army on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Central Florida’s Collin Smith has averaged 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while Dazon Ingram has put up 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 23.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while San Antonio Brinson has put up 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: NJIT is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: NJIT has lost its last three road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Knights have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.