UAPB, Alabama St. meet in conference play

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-12, 1-1) vs. Alabama State (2-14, 1-2)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes meet as Arkansas-Pine Bluff battles Alabama State. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Alabama State knocked off Mississippi Valley State by six points at home, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 59-49 at Alabama A&M.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tobi Ewuosho has put up 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Complementing Ewuosho is Brandon Battle, who is producing 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Lions are led by Markedric Bell, who is averaging 9.9 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Bell has connected on 19 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Golden Lions are 0-12 when they score 60 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 60 points. The Hornets are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Lions. Alabama State has an assist on 41 of 73 field goals (56.2 percent) over its previous three games while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 21 of 67 field goals (31.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has held opposing teams to 71.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SWAC teams.