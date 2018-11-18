Troy seizes late control to down C. Arkansas 82-77

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jordon Varnado scored 21 points and Troy outscored Central Arkansas with a late 12-7 spurt and won 82-77 on Sunday.

Varnado’s 3-pointer put Troy (2-3) ahead 70-68. Eddy Kayouloud’s layup tied it before Javon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 3:33 left put Troy out front for good. The Trojans made eight of their last 10 shot attempts. Troy shot 29 of 56 (52 percent) from the field and posted eight 3-pointers. The Trojans led 43-34 at halftime.

Johnson added 20 points for Troy as he and Varnado combined to shoot 15 of 24 from the floor. Spencer Rodgers scored 12, B.J. Miller added 11 and Alex Hicks gathered 11 rebounds.

Kayouloud scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Bears (2-2). Born in France, the 19-year-old Kayouloud’s previous career high was 19 points against Missouri on Nov. 6. DeAndre Jones had 19 points and Hayden Koval scored 15.