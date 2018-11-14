Tripp’s 17 points lead Pacific past Stanislaus State, 91-66

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp scored 17 points and led four players into double-figure scoring as Pacific cruised to a 91-66 win over Division II Stanislaus State in the Tigers home opener on Tuesday night.

Pacific opened the season with a win at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and an 83-61 loss at No. 7 Nevada Friday night.

The Tigers took a commanding 45-24 lead at the break and cruised, with 13 players seeing action and 11 contributing to the scoring. Anthony Townes had 15 points, Roberto Gallinat added 12 and Ajare Sanni contributed 11.

Pacific shot 29 of 54 from the field (53.7 percent), including 9 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Jourdan Johnson and Darius Scott each scored 12 points for the Warriors, who shot 22 of 52 from the field (42.3 percent), including 6 of 25 from distance (24 percent).

Pacific now is 5-0 all-time against the Warriors.