Top recruit James Wiseman picks hometown Memphis, Hardaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — James Wiseman has chosen Memphis and his former high school coach, Penny Hardaway, over Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Kansas and Florida State.

Wiseman announced his decision Tuesday on ESPN.

The 7-foot center is the No. 1 recruit in the nation for the 2019 class according to a composite ranking of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports . Wiseman made his announcement after making an official visit to all five of his final options.

Wiseman averaged 17 points and nine rebounds last season helping East High and Hardaway win Tennessee’s Class AAA championship. Hardaway was hired by Memphis to take over at his alma mater soon after that title game, and the former NBA star also coached Wiseman on the AAU level with Team Penny.

Wiseman’s decision pushed Memphis up to eighth with three commitments for 2019, a spot behind Kentucky.

Wildcats coach John Calipari says, “We don’t get every kid. We get the ones that we’re supposed to get, and it just kind of plays out that way, it always has.”