Tennessee State beats NAIA’s Fisk University 113-61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tripp Davis scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds and Tennessee State beat Fisk University of the NAIA 113-61 on Saturday night.

Davis was 9 of 11 from the field including six 3-pointers for the Tigers (2-2). Kamar McKnight added 18 points, five rebounds and six assists, Armani Chaney had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Michael Littlejohn scored 11 points off the bench.

Tennessee State shot 55 percent from the field overall compared to 30 percent for Fisk and had a 59-26 rebounding edge. Fisk took 26 shots from beyond the arc but made only five of them (19 percent). The Tigers were 19 of 39 (49 percent) from long range.

Chaney opened the game with a 3-pointer and Davis followed up with two more as the Tigers raced to a 32-11 lead midway, building to a 63-27 advantage at the break.

Marcus Summerville scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.