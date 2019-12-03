Stony Brook stifles Mahattan in 65-47 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Garcia and Elijah Olayani each scored 16 points and Stony Brook defeated Manhattan 65-47 on Monday night.

Stony Brook’s Jeff Otchere added 10 rebounds and the Seawolves outrebounded the Jaspers 44-34 on the glass. Stony Brook held Manhattan to 28.8% shooting (17 of 59).

Pauly Paulicap and Samir Steward topped the Jaspers (3-3) with eight points apiece.

Stony Brook takes on Brown at home on Saturday. Manhattan faces Fordham on the road on Saturday.