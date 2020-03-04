Stephen F. Austin beats Abilene Christian 77-72

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris had 23 points as Stephen F. Austin won its 14th straight game, edging Abilene Christian 77-72 on Tuesday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (27-3, 18-1 Southland Conference). Roti Ware added 11 points. John Comeaux had 10 points.

Clay Gayman had 17 points for the Wildcats (19-11, 14-5), whose seven-game win streak was broken. Kolton Kohl added 11 points. Airion Simmons had nine rebounds.

Article continues below ...

Payten Ricks, the Wildcats’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, scored eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Stephen F. Austin finishes out the regular season against Sam Houston State at home on Saturday. Abilene Christian finishes out the regular season against Incarnate Word on the road on Saturday. ACU can secure the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and a double bye into Friday’s semifinals with a win over the Cardinals.