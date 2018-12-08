Stefanini scores 26, Columbia beats Bryant 90-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabe Stefanini scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting Friday night and Columbia used a big second half to beat Bryant 90-68.

The Lions (2-6) opened their lead with a 13-1 run capped at 84-63 by Quinton Adlesh’s 3-pointer with 3:56 to go. Columbia had a 9-0 run early in the half to take control and outscored the Bulldogs 47-26 in the second half.

Adlesh added 20 points including six 3-pointers and Jake Killingsworth scored 13 for the Lions.

Columbia made 12 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 34 of 58 (58.6 percent) overall.

Bryant (2-6) overcame a 13-point, first-half deficit to take its only lead of the game at 44-43 on the opening basket of the second half.

Adam Grant scored 23 points, Byron Hawkins added 22 and SaBastian Townes had 10 for the Bulldogs.