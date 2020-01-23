St. Joe’s looks to end streak vs GW

Saint Joseph’s (4-15, 0-6) vs. George Washington (8-11, 2-4)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks to extend Saint Joseph’s’s conference losing streak to eight games. Saint Joseph’s’ last A10 win came against the Duquesne Dukes 92-86 on March 14, 2019. George Washington lost 59-54 at Fordham on Wednesday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Armel Potter, Jamison Battle, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Maceo Jack have collectively accounted for 70 percent of George Washington’s scoring this season. For Saint Joseph’s, Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Colonials have allowed just 62.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Potter has made or assisted on 48 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Colonials are 0-6 when they allow at least 71 points and 8-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Hawks are 0-15 when they score 83 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 83.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonials. George Washington has 33 assists on 68 field goals (48.5 percent) over its past three outings while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among A10 teams.