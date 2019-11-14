St. Francis takes on NC State

St. Francis (NY) (1-1) vs. North Carolina State (2-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) and North Carolina State both look to put winning streaks together . St. Francis (NY) snuck past Lafayette by one point on Saturday. North Carolina State is coming off an 86-77 win over Florida International on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Braxton Beverly, Pat Andree and Manny Bates have combined to account for 78 percent of all Wolfpack scoring this season.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Chauncey Hawkins has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

RECENT GAMES: St. Francis (NY) has averaged 66 points per game over its last five games. The Terriers have given up 70 points per game over that span.