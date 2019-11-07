St. Francis plays Richmond

St. Francis (Pa.) (0-1) vs. Richmond (0-0)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) and Richmond look to bounce back from losses. St. Francis (Pa.) fell 72-58 at VCU on Tuesday. Richmond went 13-20 last year and finished 11th in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Red Flash gave up 85 points per game while scoring 71 per outing. Richmond went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 72.4 points and giving up 69.9 per game in the process.