Southern Utah takes on Nebraska

Southern Utah (1-0) vs. Nebraska (0-1)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Southern Utah in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.1 points per game last season. The Cornhuskers offense put up 80.2 points per contest en route to a 10-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. Southern Utah went 4-5 against non-conference programs last season.