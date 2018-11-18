Southern Utah hangs on to beat Seattle 73-70

SEATTLE (AP) — Andre Adams and Cameron Oluyitan scored 15 points each, Brandon Better added 13 and Southern Utah held on for a 73-70 victory over Seattle on Sunday.

Better’s two free throws gave Southern Utah a 48-47 lead with 12 minutes remaining and the Thunderbirds were up by eight with 7:23 left after Better’s 3-pointer. The Redhawks got within two three times after that, the final time with 1½ minutes to go, but Southern Utah made 6 of 8 free throws from there.

Adams had 11 points and Better 10 in the second half. Seattle made 11 3-pointers, five more than Southern Utah, but the Thunderbirds hit 21 of 27 free throws to 3 of 8 for the Redhawks.

Delante Jones led Seattle (3-1) with 16 points, Myles Carter and Morgan means had 14 each and Matej Kavas scored 12.

Southern Utah is off to its first 3-0 start as a Division-I program.