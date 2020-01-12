Southern looks to end streak vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (5-11, 2-1) vs. Southern (3-13, 0-3)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to extend Southern’s conference losing streak to five games. Southern’s last SWAC win came against the Texas Southern Tigers 87-77 on March 9, 2019. Jackson State beat Alcorn State by 11 on the road in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Damiree Burns, Micah Bradford and Amel Kuljuhovic have combined to score 33 percent of Southern’s points this season. For Jackson State, Tristan Jarrett, Roland Griffin and Venjie Wallis have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 66 percent of all Tigers points over their last five.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 67.7 points per game and allowed 66 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 61.6 points scored and 78.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 29.7 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Tigers are 0-9 when they allow 73 or more points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Jaguars are 0-12 when they score 68 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Southern has an assist on 36 of 66 field goals (54.5 percent) across its past three games while Jackson State has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Tigers 18th among Division I teams. The Southern offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Jaguars 274th, nationally).