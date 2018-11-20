Southern Illinois hands Howard its first loss, 83-69

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Bartley and Sean Lloyd Jr. combined to score 35 points and Southern Illinois roared back from a halftime deficit to hand Howard its first loss of the season, 83-69 Monday night in a Las Vegas Holiday Invitational campus game.

Down by six, 39-33 at intermission, the Salukis tied the game four minutes into the second half, 46-46, on Lloyd’s 3-pointer as part of a 21-4 run that put them up 64-51 midway through the second half.

Southern Illinois limited its opposition to 37 percent shooting from the field, including 22 percent from behind the 3-point line in its first three games and checked the Bison on 38.8 percent (26 of 67), but Howard was 12 of 28 from long range (42.9 percent).

Bartley knocked down 5 of 6 from long range and finished with 18 points for the Salukis (2-2), who now head to Las Vegas. Lloyd added 17 points and dished five assists.

Charles Williams hit 6 of 13 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points for Howard (4-1). RJ Cole added 23 points and dished nine assists.