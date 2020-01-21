SFA, NW State meet in conference play

Stephen F. Austin (15-3, 6-1) vs. Northwestern State (7-9, 4-3)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes meet as Stephen F. Austin squares off against Northwestern State. Each program is coming off of a victory in their last game. Northwestern State earned a 73-72 road win against Nicholls State on Wednesday, while Stephen F. Austin won easily 80-56 at home against Incarnate Word on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northwestern State’s Chudier Bile has averaged 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds while Nikos Chougkaz has put up 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 18.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Demons have scored 76.4 points per game and allowed 74.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 77.1 points scored and 83.2 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern State is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 64.

TWO STREAKS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last four road games, scoring 81.8 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Northwestern State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 65.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 82.7 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks sixth among Division I teams. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 74.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 265th overall).