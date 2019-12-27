Sac State, Montana State start Big Sky play

Sacramento State (7-2, 0-0) vs. Montana State (6-5, 0-0)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Montana State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Sacramento State finished with nine wins and 13 losses, while Montana State won 12 games and lost 10.

TEAM LEADERS: Montana State’s Harald Frey has averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton has averaged 13 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Bryce Fowler has put up 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Frey has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Frey has accounted for 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Bobcats are 5-0 when they record seven or more steals and 1-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hornets are 6-0 when they score at least 61 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hornets have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Montana State has an assist on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Sacramento State has assists on 34 of 56 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 52.1 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.