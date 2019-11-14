S. Carolina squares off against Cleveland St.

Cleveland State (1-2) vs. South Carolina (2-0)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays host to Cleveland State in an early season matchup. South Carolina won at home over Wyoming 66-32 on Sunday, while Cleveland State fell 73-53 at Missouri State on Tuesday.

Article continues below ...

FRESHMAN QUARTET: South Carolina has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jair Bolden, Jermaine Couisnard, A.J. Lawson and Alanzo Frink have combined to account for 57 percent of all Gamecocks points this season.JUMPING FOR JAIR: Bolden has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: South Carolina has held opposing teams to 43.5 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.