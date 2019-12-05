Quisenberry, Youngstown St. visit W. Michigan

Youngstown State (5-4) vs. Western Michigan (4-5)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darius Quisenberry and Youngstown State will battle Michael Flowers and Western Michigan. The sophomore Quisenberry has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Flowers, a junior, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Western Michigan’s Flowers, Brandon Johnson and B. Artis White have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Michigan is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 0-4 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Michigan has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncos have averaged 25.9 free throws per game, but that total has slipped to 16 over their four-game losing streak.